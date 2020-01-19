Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has a problem with the oft quoted saying ‘Behind every successful man, there is a woman’ as she believes that in a largely patriarchal society, the line only reinforces the notion that a woman is supposed to give priority to her household.

The filmmaker, who is the force behind critically-acclaimed movies such as Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, said patriarchy is so deep-rooted in the society that a woman has constant guilt trips the moment she steps out to achieve her dreams.

“There are so many stories. Some women have house help or in-laws or parents or a supportive husband but most of them do not have any kind of help. It is a guilt that comes in place, you always feel you need to be there for your family,” pointed out Ashwiny during a promotional event of her upcoming film Panga starring Kangana Ranaut.

“It is very patriarchal and societal when it is said that ‘behind every man, there is a woman’ as she takes care of the house and does everything else, whereas a man can go out and work,” Ashwiny added.

Talking about Panga, the filmmaker said she has tried to present one such storyabout a successful woman fighting all odds. Ashwiny said there is a hidden dream in every woman to achieve something but the guilt gets in the way.

“It is a guilt thing. If they want, they could follow their dreams. I have been rotating since last few days as I am busy with my film but I am feeling guilty (of not being there for my kids). It is inherent, it is so ingrained in our system that it seems you are doing something wrong,” pointed out Ashwiny.

Punjabi singer-actor Jassi Gill is portraying husband of Jaya, who pushes her to pursue her dreams. Ashwiny is hoping that Panga things change.

“Maybe after Panga, I hope the new thing can be, ‘Behind every woman, there is a man’. The perception, the notion should change. We are not superwoman, they look good in movies. We need to have the whole idea of co-existence and co-parenting,” asserted the filmmaker.

Panga, which also features Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha, is slated to release January 24.

