Bhubaneswar: A day after completing the technical survey of Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar in Puri, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Monday conducted a ground penetrating survey at the Sun Temple in Konark.

The survey, which will take place over two days, aims to locate any hidden structures or artefacts beneath the ground, according to ASI Puri Circle Superintendent DB Garnayak.

“We are utilising the machinery and scientific equipment brought to Odisha for the Ratna Bhandar survey. Following that, the Hyderabad-based National Geographical Research Institute (NGRI) has agreed to conduct the ground penetrating survey at the Konark Temple,” an official said.

The survey of the temple’s surroundings is part of preparatory work for upcoming beautification efforts. A three-member team from NGRI conducted the ground penetrating survey, assessing the potential existence of structures, artifacts, or debris up to 10 metres below ground.

Garnayak said the ASI will submit the survey report on the 13th-century temple to the government soon, enabling them to proceed with beautification based on the findings.

The team included senior scientist AK Pandey and scientists Nilesh Kumar Jaiswal and Satish Chandra Verma.

PTI