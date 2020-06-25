Puri: A special technical committee of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), will begin inspection of Garbha Gruha (sanctum sanctorum) of Jagannath Temple Thursday.

The ASI team will suggest the required repairing work on completion of the inspection. ASI officials will inspect the temple this year only after undergoing the COVID-19 test.

According to a source, the team will also examine the inner part of ‘Natya Manda’ and ‘Jagamohan.’

Each year a technical team is set up for the inspection of the Jagannath temple during Rath Yatra when the Holy Trinity is on their annual sojourn to Gundicha Temple.

Notably, May 31, an ASI team had visited the temple and inspected the Snana Mandap (bathing altar) ahead of the ceremonial bath of the deities on Snana Purnima.

PNN