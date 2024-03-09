Islamabad: PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the 14th president of Pakistan Saturday, defeating the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Sunni Ittehad Council candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

Asif Ali Zardari secured 411 votes while Mahmood Khan Achakzai bagged only 181, Geo News reported.

Asif Ali Zardari, 68, is the husband of slain Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto and father of former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Asif Ali Zardari, who served as President from 2008 to 2013, was supported by the coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The new president would replace Arif Alvi, whose five-year term ended last year. However, Arif Alvi continued since the new electoral college was not yet formed.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Asif Ali Zardari, who is a presidential candidate, will once again become president.

In a post on X, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “Sardar bana tha Zardari, phir sadar banega Zardari. Dam mast Qalandar Zardari.”

Sadar bana tha Zardari

Phir sadar banega Zardari Dam mast qalandar Zardari pic.twitter.com/JWTJA4Fisj — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 9, 2024

IANS