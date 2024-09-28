Kundura: Vigilance sleuths Friday apprehended a woman assistant engineer (AE) working in Kundura block of Koraput district while she was accepting a bribe from a contractor. The arrested AE has been identified as Bhanumati Tudu.

According to information received, Bhanumati, who is in charge of Ghumara, Asana, Phulbhatta, Masigaon, and Digapur panchayats under Kundura block, was caught by the Vigilance team while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a contractor in exchange for clearing a bill related to the construction of a cattle shed. The Vigilance team, consisting of five members, was tracking her based on previous complaints about her involvement in corruption. Acting on the complaints, the Jeypore Vigilance team formed a special unit and caught her in Kundura block office Friday morning while she was accepting the bribe amount.