In a fascinating space spectatcle, an asteroid, twice the size of the iconic Pyramid of Giza of Egypt, is expected to zoom past Earth’s orbit September 6.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) is tracking the asteroid. It has been named 465824 (2010 FR) and its diameter is expected to be between 120 m and 270 m, according to the Centre for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

Although it is said to be twice the size of the Egyptian Pyramid, the good news is that it won’t hit the Earth surface. In a twitter post, Nasa’s Asteroid Watch said that “asteroid 2010 FR…has zero chance of hitting Earth”.

Our #PlanetaryDefense experts are not worried about asteroid 2010 FR and you shouldn’t be either because it has zero chance of hitting Earth. 🌎 It will safely pass by our planet on Sept. 6 more than 4.6 million miles away—that’s more than 19 times the distance of our Moon! — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) September 1, 2020

Asteroid 465824 (2010 FR) is classified as an Apollo asteroid because it will cross the Earth’s orbit. According to reports, the celestial object is expected to move towards our planet at a speed of 31,400mph.

This asteroid was discovered by the Catalina Sky Survey (CSS) March 18, 2010. Nasa’s CNEOS has since been tracking the space rock (or near-Earth object (NEO)) which will zoom past Earth’s orbit this week Sunday, September 6.

Asteroid 465824 (2010 FR) is not the first asteroid to cross paths with Earth. According to scientists, very small fragments of asteroids and comets called meteoroids hit Earth’s atmosphere and explode virtually every day, resulting in “bright meteor events” that are a spectatcle at night.

PNN/Agencies