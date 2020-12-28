Mumbai: Action hero Akshay Kumar has hit the headlines for hiking his fees. According to the ‘Bollywood Hungama’, Akshay Kumar increased his fees during the ‘Unlock’ phase. It should be pertinent to state here that Akshay is one of the highest paid actors in the Hindi film industry. Every year on an average two to three Akshay Kumar-starrers hit the screens every year. However, 2020 has been an exception due to the outbreak of the pandemic. .

Sources said that before the lockdown, Akshay used to charge Rs 99 crore for signing a film. Post-lockdown he has hiked his fees to Rs 117 crore per film. However, that did not deter producers from lining up to sign him. So Akshay has said that for every film featuring him and releasing in 2020, he will charge Rs 135 crore.

In 2020 only one Akshay film was released on OTT platform. It was the comedy horror film Laxmi Bomb.

Akshay’s upcoming films include Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Mission Lion, Raksha Bandhan and many more.