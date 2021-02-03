Debt and sickness are two such things which disturb a person both mentally and physically. At times a person’s financial condition starts to weaken while repaying the debt.

If you too are troubled by debt and disease and are not able to get rid of them even after all the efforts, then you can get rid of it by taking some measures of Astrology. So let’s know, ways to get rid of debt and disease

Remedy to get rid of debt burden: If you have been troubled by the burden of debt and are unable to repay the loan even after all efforts, then in any month, on Shukla Pashra, first go to Shiva temple on Tuesday and offer milk on Shivling. Anoint with water and offer lentils. After that, sit there and chant the Mukteshwar mantra at least one 108 times. This will soon get rid of debt and increase in money in life.

To get rid of the disease: If a member of your family is suffering from severe disease. The disease has been prolonged but there is no effect of drugs on the patient. So take water in a silver vessel and mix saffron in it and keep it at the head of the patient. After getting up in the morning, offer this water in peepal or basil. It is believed that by doing this remedy, the effect of medicines starts on the patient and he starts recovering.

If a person has been suffering from the disease for a long time, then chant ‘OMM Rudraaya Namah’ mantra daily for six consecutive months. It is believed that by the end of this period, the patient starts getting rid of the disease. After reciting this mantra after a period of six months if patient hears it, then it starts recovering soon.