Banarpal: At the age of 26 he provides sources of income to 72 families. Yes that is the story of Satyabrata Pradhan, a young entrepreneur of Balaramprasad village under Banarpal block in Angul district. Satyabrata owns and runs an incense stick factory named ‘Sansar Enterprisers’.

Satyabrata has passed out from Adarsh Engineering College. He said from the very beginning he wanted to be an entrepreneur rather than run after jobs.

“I always used to think of doing something through which I could provide employment to others,” stated Satyabrata. “In 2016, I fulfilled my dream and set up this incense stick factory inside my house. My parents and elder brother have always been very supportive of my efforts,” he added.

“Initially, I bought a few machines from Mumbai and started my business. Now I have 50 machines,” informed Satyabrata.

Satyabrata also explained the process of making incense sticks. First a mixture is prepared from coal, sawdust and lac (a resinous material secreted by insects). It is then mixed with the raisin of sal tree and other ingredients to prepare incense sticks with different fragrances. The packed sticks are then sold to shop owners, said Satyabrata.

Many young men and women from the district have taken a leaf out of Satyabrata’s efforts. Members of SHGs from Dhenkanal, Talcher, Pallahara, Hindol, Athmallik,Boinda and Angul frequently visit Satyabrata’s factory to learn the art of making incense sticks. Some have mastered the art already and have set up their own units. After manufacturing the sticks, they sell the product to Satyabrata only to earn their livelihood. Satyabrata said that at present there are approximately 72 such units which supply incense sticks to him.

PNN