Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): At least four persons were killed and many others injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train from behind near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh Tuesday, railway officials said.

The incident took place around 4 pm when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district), they said.

When the train was between Gatora and Bilaspur railway stations, the passenger train rammed into a goods train from behind, the officials said.

“So far, four deaths in the accident have been confirmed. Two others are still trapped and efforts are on to rescue them,” Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agrawal told reporters.

The injured passengers have been shifted to Apollo Hospital and Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur. The condition of one of them is said to be critical, he added.

He, however, did not confirm the exact number of the injured persons.

The railway authorities have mobilised all resources at the spot, and required measures are being taken for the treatment of the injured persons, the officials said.

The visuals show a coach of the passenger train mounted onto a wagon of the goods train.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities have announced an compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to kin of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to the seriously injured persons, while those who sustained minor injuries will receive Rs 1 lakh assistance, an official statement said.

A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to ascertain the cause and recommend necessary corrective measures, it said.

Relief and rescue operations have been launched on a war footing by the railway administration. Senior officials have rushed to the site to monitor the situation, and the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, it said.

The railway authorities are providing all possible assistance and coordination to the affected passengers.

Helpline numbers have been issued for the convenience of passengers and their families, it added.

