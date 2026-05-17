Kyiv: At least four people, including three near Moscow, died in one of the largest Ukrainian overnight attacks against Russia since the start of the war, according to Russian local authorities.

A woman was killed after a drone hit her home in Khimki, a city just northwest of Moscow, and two men died in the village of Pogorelki north of the capital, according to local Gov. Andrei Vorobyev.

In Moscow itself, at least 12 people were wounded in the nighttime strike, mostly near the entrance to the city’s oil refinery, mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported.

One person was also killed in the border region of Belgorod, according to local authorities. Russian air defences destroyed a total of 556 drones over Russia, the country’s defence ministry said.

AP