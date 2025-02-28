New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition Atishi has written to Speaker Vijender Gupta strongly criticising the recent developments in the Delhi Assembly.

Atishi stated in her letter that during the Lieutenant Governor’s address in the Delhi Assembly Tuesday, February 25, the MLAs of the ruling party raised slogans of ‘Modi-Modi, while the opposition MLAs raised slogans of ‘Jai Bhim’ in respect to Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Atishi objected to the fact that no action was taken against the ruling party MLAs, while 21 opposition MLAs were suspended for three days solely for raising ‘Jai Bhim’ slogans.

“I am writing this with great pain and anguish at this moment. The biggest strength of democracy is its fairness and equality. But whatever happened in the Delhi Assembly in the past few days is not only an injustice to the MLAs of the opposition but also a severe blow to democratic values,” she wrote in the letter.

She said that when the suspended MLAs attempted to hold a peaceful protest in front of Gandhiji’s statue within the Assembly premises, they were stopped 200 meters from the assembly gate and denied entry.

“This is an insult not only to the MLAs but also to the mandate given by the people,” she said.

In her letter, Atishi also mentioned that when the Speaker was the Leader of the Opposition, he was not prevented from demonstrating in front of the Gandhi statue, even when he was suspended from the House. She questioned whether this was a violation of the Constitution and democratic traditions.

Atishi further noted that when an MP is suspended in Parliament, they can protest in front of the Gandhi statue within the Parliament premises. However, this is the first time in the Delhi Assembly that suspended MLAs have been denied entry to the premises.

She clarified that the rule used to stop opposition MLAs does not mention that suspended MLAs cannot enter the Assembly premises or visit the statues of Gandhi and Ambedkar.

Atishi concluded by stating that if the voice of the opposition is suppressed and legislators are prevented from raising their questions, democracy cannot survive.

She urged the Speaker to protect democratic values and ensure that no legislator is deprived of their constitutional rights.

Atishi also emphasized the importance of protecting the Constitution given by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, which she described as the foundation of democracy.

IANS