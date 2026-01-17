New Delhi: Amid the controversy surrounding former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi’s video clip, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Saturday presented the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report in the Assembly and stated that, according to the findings, there was no alteration or tampering of the video.

Addressing a press conference, Vijender Gupta said, “ January 8, 2026, in the Delhi Assembly, the Opposition demanded an enquiry into the video footage of the Assembly session, as certain questions had been raised regarding its authenticity. Acting on this demand, the recording of that session was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. I am presenting this clearly for your information: It is the verbatim record of that day. Both the audio and video were provided to the FSL, keeping all facts, rules, and laws in mind.”

Referring to the findings of the report, the Speaker added, “With regard to the authenticity and genuineness of the video, we have received the FSL report. The laboratory has clearly stated that there is no alteration or tampering in the video. It has been categorically mentioned that there is no manipulation of any kind.”

Gupta further stated that the Delhi Assembly had taken a unanimous decision to conduct a forensic examination of the video. However, while the process was underway, developments took an unexpected turn.

“January 9, information emerged that the Punjab government had already conducted its own examination, completed its report, and even registered an FIR. As a result, the matter has now been fully clarified. The detailed forensic report submitted to us clearly establishes that there has been no tampering with the video and absolutely no manipulation,” he said.

The Speaker went on to say that the report received by the Delhi Assembly had brought the seriousness of the matter to the fore.

“The report proves that, in connection with the respect and honour of the Gurus, a political party has, in some manner, misused government agencies and compromised the dignity of the Gurus. I would like to urge the Leader of the Opposition to come forward and meet me in my chamber. Otherwise, in the coming time, this matter will be viewed very seriously. They should acknowledge their mistake, withdraw their statements, and issue an apology,” he said.

Gupta also raised concerns about the manner in which the forensic examination conducted elsewhere was carried out.

“The order does not specify the parameters on which the forensic laboratory conducted its examination. In other words, no detailed information has been provided about the scope or methodology of the investigation. This is a serious issue. There is no explanation regarding the type of manipulation that was examined, nor is there any detailed description of the forensic findings,” he added.

Commenting on the conduct of the Opposition, the Assembly Speaker said, “When the Leader of the Opposition was absent from the Assembly, despite the matter being raised in their presence earlier, they should have responded immediately. We gave them an opportunity, but instead, they suddenly left the Assembly and have remained absent since that day.”

Meanwhile, the political tussle between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) escalated further Thursday after a Punjab court accepted a forensic report related to the controversial video involving Delhi Opposition Leader Atishi, with both parties trading a fresh round of accusations.

Thursday’s ruling by a court in Jalandhar triggered conflicting claims from the two sides. The court ordered the removal of the video from social media platforms after considering a forensic report, which stated that the word ‘guru’ was not present in the audio of the clip originally shared by BJP minister Kapil Mishra.