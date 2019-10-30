Chennai: ATK got the better of hosts Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in an ISL match at the Marina Arena here Wednesday to go top of the points table. David Williams scored the all-important goal in the 48th minute to seal the win for ATK on a day when Chennaiyin FC did everything but score, much to the dismay of their coach John Gregory. David Williams’ strike was the 1,000th goal in the ISL.

The defeat meant that Chennaiyin are yet to find the back of the net so far in three matches this season.

ATK, on the other hand, moved to the top of the points table with six from three games, including a 5-0 demolition of Hyderabad FC.

Agustin Iniguez set up the goal for ATK with a diagonal ball down the right flank which was picked up by Prabir Das, who ran into the box and pushed it to Javier Hernandez. The latter’s shot was blocked by Chennaiyin custodian Lucian Goian. However, the ball flew to Williams who slotted the ball home.

As expected, Chennaiyin FC mounted a fightback with coach Gregory throwing on Andre Schembri in place of Dragos. Around the hour mark, Edwin unleashed a powerful drive from a distance that had Arindam Bhattacharya scrambling. A minute later, good interplay between Chhangte and Rafael saw the latter get to the byline and slide a ball across but nobody in a blue shirt could get a decisive touch.

Shortly afterwards, ATK were forced to tweak their game plan after Soosairaj went down with an injury and coach Antonio Habas responded by sending in Jayesh Rane.

Chances continued to come Chennaiyin’s way but they let themselves down with their poor finishing. In the 72nd minute, a good bit of play between Thapa and Schembri saw the latter find space to shoot but he dragged his effort wide. A minute later, Rafael’s cross was deflected goalward by Pritam Kotal but Arindam got down smartly to save the ball.

