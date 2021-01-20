Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will virtually launch the Geographical Indication (GI) exhibition in Varanasi, one of the biggest exhibitions of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Wednesday.

Being organised in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), it will have stalls of 50 GI products from 16 districts at Deendayal Handicrafts Complex.

The exhibition will also be marked by seminars and training programs from experts which will focus on improving the technical skills of the craftsmen. They will also be given free tool kits in collaboration with the Government of India.

The exhibition will display both GI products from the state along with the products involved in the process of having GI products.

There will be stalls from Varanasi, Bhadohi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Bulandshahr, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Kannauj, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Siddhartha Nagar.

Nearly 28 unique GI products will also be displayed, seven of which are from Varanasi.

Through this, the government will also provide physical and virtual platforms for buyers and sellers to communicate.

Under the technical upgradation training program for GI products, 240 craftsmen will be trained. About 600 craftsmen will get soft skill training and 270 craftsmen will be imparted new technology training.

A total of 2,000 craftsmen will be given advanced tool kits during the program.

Handloom tool kits will be provided to 300 beneficiaries under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and 300 under the ODOP Training Scheme. Cheques will be distributed to two beneficiaries of each scheme under the PMEGP, MYSY, ODOP Margin Money Loan Schemes.

Products like terracotta of Gorakhpur, brocade of Varanasi, black pottery of Azamgarh, handmade carpets of Bhadohi, perfume of Kannauj, metal craft of Moradabad, pottery of Khurja and Kala Namak rice of Siddhartha Nagar are some of the unique products of the state which have been given the GI tag.

The exhibition will conclude on January 24 which is celebrated as ‘UP Divas’.

Through this exhibition the Yogi Government aims to give a new boost to brand Uttar Pradesh, which will further pave the way for the state’s overall development and growth.

