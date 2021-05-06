Bant: A dalit young woman was allegedly raped and then an attempt was made on her life by pushing her into a river at a village under Kenduapada police outpost limits in Bant block of Bhadrak district.

The incident allegedly took place Tuesday night. But it came to fore Thursday after the victim approached Kunduapada police outpost in this regard.

According to a source, the victim was allegedly kidnapped by a resident of Gandagara village at around 11:00pm Tuesday and was subsequently raped at a yet-to-be-identified place in Jajpur district. She resisted but was scolded with casteist slurs and was threatened with her life.

The accused, along with five others, took her to Patuli Bakharpur village Wednesday evening where they attempted to kill her by pushing her into the river. The woman, however, cried for help. Hearing her cries, local residents rushed to the spot and rescued her.

PNN