Melbourne: Cricket Australia Thursday confirmed that its players, including skipper Pat Cummins, will be allowed to fulfil their IPL 2026 commitments, granting them exemption from the three-match ODI series against Pakistan which begins May 30.

The league phase of the IPL concludes May 24, while the tournament’s final will be played May 31.

The Australian players are scheduled to arrive in Islamabad May 23, overlapping with the IPL’s business end.

“Yes, we have received communication that the Australian players in our squad will stay back for the IPL,” a source in the Sunrisers Hyderabad told PTI.

Apart from their captain Cummins, the SRH also have opener Travis Head in the squad.

The Hyderabad side is currently leading the points table with 14 points, closing in on a playoff berth.

Other Australian players currently in the IPL are Josh Hazlewood, Tim David (RCB), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (LSG), Xavier Bartlett, Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly (PBKS), Matthew Short (CSK), Mitchell Starc (DC) and Cameron Green (KKR).

Among them, Green and Starc might leave IPL after the league phase if Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders fail to enter the knockout stage.

DC are seventh on the table with eight points from 10 matches, while the Knight Riders are placed eighth with seven points from nine games.

On the other hand, the Super Giants’ chance of making it to the playoffs have almost faded as they are languishing at the 10th place with just four points from nine games.

Therefore, Marsh and Inglis could also join the Australian squad in Pakistan ahead of the first ODI. However, CA is yet to announce the squad for the away series.

But others in the list, like Hazlewood, David, Connolly etc will have to stay back as RCB and PBKS also have a bright chance to progress to the playoffs.

They are now expected to rejoin the national squad in Bangladesh in the first week of June.

Australia are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Bangladesh from June 9.