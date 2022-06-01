Melbourne: Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald could not fly out with his side for the tour of Sri Lanka Wednesday after the former Test cricketer tested positive for Covid-19.

Australia begin their month-long tour of the Island nation with a T20I at Colombo June 7 and it’s unlikely the 40-year-old head coach will be available for the opening fixture. This is Australia’s first tour of Sri Lanka in six years.

A report in cricket.com.au said that assistant coach Michael Di Venuto will take charge of the side for the opening T20I and McDonald would likely be available from the second game onwards.

Australia will play three T20Is, followed by five One-day International, with the three-format tour culminating with two Tests, in Galle (June 29-July 3 and July 8-12).

McDonald hoped he had the coaching staff to step up.

“I’d like to think I have the coaching staff to step-up, and we can elevate certain coaches at different times to take on different tours and different challenges.

“While doing that it’s only growing the depth of our coaching staff… coaches will get exposed along the journey to help out the workload which is quite significant for a head coach,” added McDonald.