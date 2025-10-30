Navi Mumbai: Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second semifinal of the Women’s ODI World Cup here Thursday.

For India, Shafali Verma came in for Pratika Rawal, who has been ruled out of the tournament, while Uma Chetry and Harleen Deol make way for Richa Ghosh and Kranti Gaud.

Skipper Healy returned for Australia alongside Sophie Molineux, replacing Georgia Wareham and Georgia Voll in the XI.

The winner of this game will take on South Africa in the summit clash Sunday.

Teams:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

PTI