Mumbai: In spite of a second wicket stand of 121 runs between Sikhar Dhawan (74, 91b, 9×4, 1×6) and KL Rahul (47, 61b, 4×4), Australian bowlers managed to restrict India to 255 all out in 49.1 overs after putting this hosts in to bat.

The failures of Virat Kohli (14), Rishabh Pant (28) and Ravindra Jadeja (25) prevented India from getting a good score when at point of time a total of over 300 runs was a distinct possibility.

All the Australian bowlers stuck to their guns. Pacers Mitchell Starc (3/56), Pat Cummins (2/44) and Kane Richardson (2/43) bowled with great skill. Starc got the wickets of Iyer, Rohit Sharma (10) and Shardul Thakur. However, it was leg-spinner Adam Zampa who picked up the prized wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Agencies