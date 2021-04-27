Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday cricketers competing in the IPL will have to make their ‘own arrangements’ to return home. Scott Morrison gave this finformation after Australia banned all flights from India in the wake of a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic there. Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians opener Chris Lynn had suggested that Cricket Australia should arrange for a chartered flight for Oz cricketers playing in the IPL.

Australia suspended Tuesday all direct passenger flights from India with immediate effect until May 15.

“They (cricketers) have travelled there privately. This wasn’t part of an Australian tour. They’re under their own resources and they’ll be using those resources too, I’m sure, to see them return to Australia in accordance with their own arrangements,” Morrison was quoted as saying by ‘The Guardian’.

Three Australian players – Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have withdrawn from the league. However, as of now 14 Australian players still remain in the IPL, including Steve Smith (Delhi Capitals), David Warner (SunRisers Hyderabad) and Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders). Then there are support staff like coach Ricky Ponting (DC) and Simon Katich (RCB).

Commentators Matthew Hayden, Brett Lee, Michael Slater and Lisa Sthalekar are also among the Australians involved with the IPL right now.

Cricket Australia (CA) on its part, has adopted a wait and watch approach for now.

“Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association remain in regular contact with Australian players, coaches and commentators taking part in the Indian Premier League. The event is being conducted under strict biosecurity protocols,” a CA statement read Monday.

“We will continue to listen to feedback from those on the ground in India and the advice of the Australian government. Our thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time,” it added.