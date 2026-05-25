New Delhi: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will arrive in New Delhi Monday to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, amid growing focus on regional security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

In an official media release issued ahead of her visit, Wong described the Quad as “a vital partnership” amid increasing global uncertainty. “Today I will travel to India to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and hold the Australia-India Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue,” she said.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the grouping, Wong stated, “In these uncertain times, the Quad is a vital partnership – four nations working together to shape a peaceful, stable and prosperous future for the Indo-Pacific region.”

The Quad comprises Australia, India, Japan and the United States, and focuses on strengthening cooperation across key sectors including maritime security, resilient supply chains, critical minerals, infrastructure development, disaster relief and emerging technologies.

Wong said the four countries were “delivering concrete outcomes on shared interests, including maritime security, critical minerals supply, infrastructure development and disaster relief.”

During her visit, Wong will also hold the 17th Australia-India Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with EAM Jaishankar. Stressing the growing significance of bilateral ties, she said, “Australia and India’s partnership has never been more consequential.”

She further noted that both countries, as Comprehensive Strategic Partners, are deepening cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime security, climate and energy transition, strategic technology, education and skills development.

“The Albanese Government will continue to strengthen Australia’s relationships and work even harder in new and existing coalitions like the Quad as we keep building Australia’s future in an ever less stable world,” Wong added.

At the invitation of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting May 26.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit reflects continued high-level engagement among Quad partners and reinforces their shared vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The official statement said, “In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the Ministers will build on discussions held in Washington, DC 1 July 2025. They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern.”

The meeting is expected to focus on key areas of cooperation, including maritime security, resilient supply chains, infrastructure development, critical and emerging technologies, climate action, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Discussions will also review ongoing Quad initiatives aimed at strengthening regional stability and economic growth.