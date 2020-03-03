Sambalpur: The traffic police of Sambalpur imposed a hefty fine of Rs 30,000 on an auto-rickshaw driver for violation of traffic rules Tuesday, the third day of implementation of amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019.

According to a source, local traffic police stopped the auto-rickshaw for alleged overloading and subsequently asked the driver to produce necessary documents while conducting checking at Laxmi Talkies Square in Sambalpur town.

The driver was fined after he expressed his inability to produce necessary documents. The receipt shows a fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed for overloading, Rs 5,000 each for driving without registration and driving license and Rs 500 for general offence.

Worth mentioning, another auto driver was fined Rs 47,500 for violating a slew of traffic rules September 4 last year.

It may also be mentioned here that the government collected penalties worth Rs 1.06 crore from traffic violators on the first day of the enforcement of the amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019.

