Sundargarh: Giving utmost importance to higher education and for adequate development of infrastructure, the state government has accorded university and autonomous status tags to premier educational institutions in other districts, a report said.

However, people in Sundargarh district have demanded university as well as autonomous ag education institutions in the district. They have resented the apathetic attitude of the district administration as it was also demanded much before.

Locals have been insisting on central tribal university status to the oldest government college located at the district headquarters. It is said that this college needs to be upgraded to a university, for facilitating higher education in Sundargarh district.

Likewise, people have demanded a university status to Rourkela autonomous college. Even as the state higher education department has a proposal to upgrade seven degree colleges in the state to universities, this has sparked a rage among students.

This has also raised eyebrows of local educationists, parents and intelligentsia that none of the colleges in Sundargarh district have been placed in the draft list. Of late, during the diamond jubilee celebration of the government college at Sundargarh, locals had expected that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik would make an announcement in this regard.

Notably, a draft proposal for upgrading seven degree colleges in other districts has been sent to the Union human resource department by the state higher education department which has again neglected the district.