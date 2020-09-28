Bhubaneswar: Avengers Endgame fame actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who garnered fame for portraying the character of Pepper Pots in Iron Man and Avengers series, has shared a nude picture of her on 48th birthday, where she is flaunting her body.

Posting the image, she captioned it, “In nothing but my birthday suit today… thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. #goopgenes.”

While her fans got floored by seeing this picture, her daughter commented, “MOM”.

On the other hand, actress Courteney Cox commented, “Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways.”

While Avengers: Endgame turned out to be a massive blockbuster, the actress had grabbed the headlines because she had no idea about Samuel Jackson aka Nick Fury’s presence in the film.

The actress confessed this and said, “Tom Holland (was) coming up to me, saying, ‘Is that Michelle Pfeiffer? What is happening?’ Gwyneth Paltrow (was) asking why Sam Jackson was there, and the other actors [were] jumping in saying, ‘What are you talking about? He’s Nick Fury! You’ve been in movies with him.’ But it was really something special.”

Well, this is not the first time, where Gwyneth has done this mistake, earlier Sabastian Stan had revealed that she didn’t Bucky aka Winter Soldier of the film. Here’s wishing the Hollywood beauty a very Happy Birthday.