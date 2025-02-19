A wedding day is a special occasion, and many couples spend months preparing for it. In India, wedding celebrations often last for five days, with meticulous arrangements. The first night of marriage holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new journey for the couple. However, certain mistakes on this night can create unnecessary strain in the relationship.

Rushing into intimacy

It is important not to rush into intimacy on the first night of marriage. While it is natural to desire closeness, it should never be forced. If your partner is uncomfortable, it is crucial to respect their feelings rather than insisting on intimacy.

Bringing up past

Discussing past relationships or experiences on the first night can create tension. Such conversations may lead to misunderstandings and unnecessary bitterness. To foster a strong and positive start to married life, it is best to avoid talking about the past.

Speaking ill of your partner’s family

Marriage is not just a bond between two individuals but also between two families. Speaking negatively about your spouse’s family can hurt their feelings and create early friction in the relationship. It is important to be respectful and avoid any negative remarks about family members, especially on this significant night.

By being mindful of these aspects, couples can ensure a harmonious and positive beginning to their married life.