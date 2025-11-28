New Delhi: Promising batter Ayush Mhatre was Friday retained as captain of a 15-member Indian team for the upcoming U19 Asia Cup in which the focus will again be on teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The age-group continental tournament will be held in Dubai from December 12-21 in 50-overs format.

Mhatre had also led India during a multi-format tour of Australia in September and October.

Vihaan Malhotra has been appointed as the vice-captain for the tournament, which will serve as a preparatory ground for the U19 World Cup, to be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia in January-February next year.

Sooryavanshi, the 14-year-old batting sensation, recently shone in the Rising Stars Asia Cup when he hit a 32-ball century for the joint third-fastest in men’s T20 format, while scoring 144 off only 42 balls against the United Arab Emirates.

Kishan Kumar Singh has been picked in the squad, subject to fitness, the BCCI said in a statement.

India will open their campaign against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent (qualifier) December 12 before their match against Pakistan December 14. They will play another qualifier December 16.

The semifinals are scheduled for December 1,9 with the final slated two days later December 21.

India U19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh*, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Standby players: Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore, Aditya Rawat.

PTI