New Delhi: The AYUSH Ministry issued an advisory Wednesday and recommended that homeopathic and unani medicine could be effective in the prevention of novel coronavirus (nCoV) infections which so far has claimed 132 lives in China.

It also mentioned some Ayurvedic practices which can help recess the symptoms of respiratory tract in possible coronavirus infected cases.

“The Ministry of AYUSH is issuing the advisory as preventive measure and not claiming to be a treatment advice for the nCoV infection. The Research Councils under Ministry of AYUSH are involved in various public health activities and provide lifestyle advocacies time to time for the general public,” the ministry said in a statement.

The scientific advisory board of the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), under the Ministry of AYUSH, discussed Tuesday ways to prevent the nCoV infection through homoeopathy.

It recommended that homoeopathic medicine ‘Arsenicum album 30’ could be taken empty stomach daily for three days as a preventive medicine against the infection.

The dose should be repeated after one month in case the nCoV infection prevails in the community, the advisory said, adding that the same has also been advised for prevention of influenza-like illness.

It also suggests some Ayurvedic practices and medicines, Unani drug decoctions and home remedies which can be useful in prevention of nCoV infection.

The advisory suggests general hygienic measures for prevention of air borne infections such as washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

The ministry has advised covering face while coughing or sneezing and preferably using an N95 mask while travelling or working in public places to avoid droplet transmissions.

“If you suspect Corona Viral infection, wear a mask and contact your nearest hospital immediately,” the advisory said.

It also recommended prophylactic measures/immunomodulatory drugs as per Ayurvedic practices and taking measures to strengthen the immune system through a healthy diet and lifestyle practices.

PTI