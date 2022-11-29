Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana has danced his heart out for An Action Hero with Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to dance with two of the biggest dancing stars of India – Malaika Arora in the situational song Aap Jaisa Koi and Nora Fatehi in Jehda Nasha in my upcoming release An Action Hero.”

“They are stunningly gorgeous performers and they are also beautiful human beings. I had the best time working with them for these dance numbers which I hope will be loved by audiences across the country,” says Ayushmann.

He adds, “Essaying the role of a superstar from the Hindi film industry has been a fun ride for me as I not only got to do some hardcore action in the film but also got to dance with these sensational dancers who have got everyone hooked with their incredible talent.”

Ayushmann further says, “I have tried to match steps with them and this experience will be forever memorable for me because I have danced my heart out for the first time in a film and had so much fun! Dancing like this in my films was part of my bucket list for sure and I’m amazed that it got fulfilled with Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi.”

The rollercoaster thriller is set to release December 2.