For someone who used to earn money singing on local trains, Ayushmann Khurrana has indeed come a long way. The 34-year-old who recently won the National Film ‘Best Actor’ award for his role in ‘Andhadhun’ has proved his worth in no uncertain terms.

Since making his debut in Shoojit Sircar’s romantic comedy ‘Vicky Donor’, there has been no looking back for this talented actor. Films like ‘Badhai Ho’, ‘Dum Lagake Haisha’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ has proved his repertoire in portraying different varieties of roles.

But Ayushmann decided to pursue acting as a career not because he idolised any male superstar, but because of Madhuri Dixit Nene. After seeing the actress in ‘Tezaab’, the Chandigarh-born lad decided to become an actor. It has not been an easy journey a though, but as Ayushmann Khurrana himself calls it… ‘an enriching one’.

One would be surprised to know that when Ayushmann Khurrana was born in 1984, his dad and mom christened him ‘Nishant’. Three years down the line it was they who renamed him Ayushmann and that has stuck since. Prior to ‘Vicky Donor’ Ayushmann has been involved in a number of projects. However emerging the winner of the 2004 season of the popular TV reality show ‘Roadies’ gave him the platform to project himself in a proper manner.

But even then till 2012 it was a rough ride. Ayushmann worked as Radio Jockey in Delhi and was also the host of a number of reality shows. In between he took to the stage to sharpen his acting skills and finally when the opportunity came he bowled everyone over with his role of a sperm supplier in ‘Vicky Donor’. It made him instantly a recognizable face all across the country and he got the ‘Best Male Debut’ Filmfare Award in 2012.

However, Ayushmann is not about acting only. With his lovely voice, he walked away with ‘Best Male Playback Singer’ Filmfare Award for his song ‘Pani Da Rang’ in the same film. And overnight he became a superstar, someone with whom the legendary Amitabh Bachchan is ‘afraid to share screen space’ with.

Ayushmann’s ability to portray different types of characters with elan has made him stand out amongst most of his contemporaries. But even after the success of ‘Vicky Donor’, he has had to face failures. His next two films ‘Nautanki Saala!’ and ‘Bewakoofiyaan’ flopped at the box office. But then from 2015 when ‘Dum Lagake Haisha’ hit the screens, there has not been any looking back and the National Film ‘Best Actor’ award is just the icing on the cake.

With age on his side and many more years of acting still available, sky is definitely the limit for a man who has broken conventions time and again though his various portrayal of roles.

Truly a maverick and a hero in the real sense of the word.

