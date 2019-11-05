Mumbai: Problems seem to be plaguing Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film Bala. The movie has landed in trouble with two filmmakers approaching courts with claims that it has plagiarised their concepts about a bald man and his many travails.

While Kamal Kant Chandra, who is working on his debut film Marksheet, approached the Bombay High Court and then the Supreme Court, filmmaker Naman Goyal has gone to the Jaipur district court. The Supreme Court directed Monday the Bombay High Court to arrive at a resolution by November 8.

Meanwhile the Jaipur district court has summoned the producers of Bala to appear before it Wednesday in the plagiarism case.

Chandra, who filed a case in the Bombay High Court and later moved to the Supreme Court, said he hopes to get a stay on Bala before its November 7 release.

Claiming that Bala is lifted from his script, Chandra said he met Ayushmann Khurrana during the shooting of Bareilly Ki Barfi and in September 2017 sent him the concept via WhatsApp.

“I got a message from Ayushmann within an hour. He said he liked the concept and wanted a narration. As a struggling assistant director, I was very happy to receive positive feedback from the star. I decided to meet him with the script but I got a message from his manager that he was busy so I left the script with them but there was no response,” Chandra told this agency Tuesday.

Chandra alleged that Ayushmann Khurrana stopped responding to his messages and his manager told him he was not interested in doing a movie on baldness.

“I let it be but I was surprised to hear the announcement that he was going to do a movie on the theme. I immediately sent them a legal notice,” Chandra informed. According to Chandra, the entire trailer of Bala is based on the concept he sent Ayushmann.

Filmmaker Naman Goyal also claimed that several scenes and content of Bala were lifted from his award-winning short film The Beginning To Get Bald.

An appeal was submitted on November 2 against the producers as well as director and writer of the film for copyright violation.

Efforts to contact the producers of Bala and Ayushmann by this agency were unsuccessful.

Bala had also faced a legal challenge from the makers of Ujda Chaman. However, the makers have now withdrawn their case.

PNN & Agencies