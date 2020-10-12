New Delhi: Leading Bollywood filmmakers have filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against “irresponsible reporting by certain media houses”, in the latest offshoot of the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation. Production companies of Karan Johar, Yash Raj, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are a part of the case by four film industry associations and 34 producers.

The suit has been filed against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari of the channel; and Times Now and its top faces Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar.

The case asks that the channels, as well as social media platforms, “refrain from making or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood and its members”. It also asks that they be restrained from conducting media trials of film personalities and interfering with the right to privacy of people in the industry