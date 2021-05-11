Mumbai: Hindi film celebrities have expressed shock at dead bodies found floating in the Ganga river in Bihar, amidst the second wave of Covid-19.

“150 half burnt bodies of suspected Corona victims found floating in Ganga river in Bihar. If this is not Apoclaypse ‘Pralay’ then what is it? We don’t deserve this. We don’t. Frightening, horrifying to say the least. God plz save us from this cataclysm,” wrote actor Shekhar Suman Tuesday.

Actress-politician Urmila Matondkar tweeted: “Over 100 dead bodies of suspected Covid fatalities dumped in Ganga. Tragic.. brutal.. inhuman beyond belief. Om Shanti

मै बेपनाह अंधेरों को सुबह कैसे कहूँ

मैं इन नज़ारों का अँधा तमाशबीन नहीं 💔💔

“Dead bodies found floating in Ganga!!! Yeh kahan se kahan aa gaye hum.. Now, Uttarakhand is going through crisis, like most of our states!! We are in a State of EMERGENCY,” actor Divyenndu Sharma wrote.

Amid the Covid surge that is wreaking havoc across India, the administration in Bihar’s Buxar district Monday found at least 45 dead bodies, most in a decomposed stage, in the Ganga, and claimed they had been thrown into the river in upstream Uttar Pradesh.