Bhubaneswar: The success of Odia blockbuster DAMaN, headlined by Babushaan Mohanty, at the 70th National Film Awards Friday brought a lot of joy to the Odia film industry. Expectedly, the makers interacted with the media at a presser to share their experience. Apart from director duo Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka, lead actor Babushaan was also present at the event. Mourya, in his reaction, said, “I’m feeling overwhelmed with emotions and excitement. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of everyone involved in bringing this story to life. Proud and grateful beyond words!” Babushaan said, “Honoured and humbled.

DAMaN was a labour of love, created to shed light on the social issue the film addresses, and we are deeply grateful that its message has resonated so strongly..” For the uninitiated, most parts of the movie were shot in the underdeveloped regions of Koraput and Malkangiri districts. Interestingly, several actors from local tribal communities with a theatre background made their debut in a feature film. Needless to say, they won the hearts of millions through their natural performance.