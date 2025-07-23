New Delhi: The Opposition Wednesday put forth their demand for holding a debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha from next week, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence be ensured.

The demand was put forth during the first meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament.

The meeting was attended by leaders of various parties, including the Leader of the House, J.P. Nadda, and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju. The BAC meeting was chaired by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

This is the first time that the meeting of BAC is being held, after the same was rescheduled since Monday. Monday evening, the first day of the Monsoon session, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post of vice president, leading to further postponement of the meeting.

The Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Rajya Sabha was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Harivansh. The entire opposition demanded that the discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor be taken up starting next week.

The two-day discussion for 16 hours should be taken up a day after the same started in Lok Sabha, Congress’ deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, told reporters after the meeting.

He also said the opposition wanted no resolution should be brought up during the debate on the Operation SindoorPahalgam attack, and a normal discussion spanning two days should be held.

We have demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi be present during the discussion, and we have been assured by the government that he will also be present.

I am hopeful that the prime minister will be present during the debate on Operation Sindoor, Tiwari said.

Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated adjournments amid uproar by opposition members over the issue of the Pahalgam attack, Bihar’s special intensive revision of electoral rolls and other issues.

PTI