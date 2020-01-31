The heartbreaking loss Wednesday to the Indian cricket team in the Super Over is not the first time that New Zealand have suffered such a misfortune. In fact the ‘Super Over’ has never been a ‘friend’ for the Kiwis. In white ball cricket, New Zealand have been involved in Super Over contest seven times and have lost six of those games. Skipper Kane Williamson had said after the game Wednesday that his team have not been able to ‘befriend’ Super Over and hence it would always be better for them to end matches directly rather than take it to the shootout stage. Here’s a look at New Zealand matches that have gone into Super Over.

July 2019 (50 overs World Cup final, Lord’s)

Batting first New Zealand scored 241 for the loss of eight wickets. England were all out for an identical score and the match went to Super Over. Both sides scored 16 runs in the Super Over. However, England were declared winners of the match on the basis of hitting more boundaries.

February 2008: New Zealand scored six for 214 in 20 overs. However, Australia tied the score losing four wickets only. In the Super Over the Kiwis scored nine without loss while the Australians could score only six runs for the loss of one wicket. The only time New Zealand won a game in the Super Over.

December 2008: New Zealand scored 155 for seven in 20 overs while the West Indies matched the total losing eight wickets in the process. In the ensuing Super Over West Indies scored 25 losing one wicket while New Zealand could only manage 15 for two to lose the game.

September2012: This was a game of the T20 World Cup where New Zealand batting first scored 174 runs losing seven wickets. In reply Sri Lanka scored 174 for six. In the ensuing Super Over, the Lankans made 13 for one while the Kiwis could manage seven for one.

October 2012: Another game of the T20 World cup which New Zealand lost in the Super Over. West Indies were bowled out for 139 in 19.3 overs. On a difficult pitch, New Zealand scored 139 for seven. In the Super Over the Caribbean’s scored 19 without loss while the Kiwis scored 17 without loss to lose the game by two runs.

November 2019: In this rain-interrupted game hosts New Zealand scored five for 146. In reply England matched the total losing seven wickets in the process. In the Super Over England (17 without) loss comfortably beat New Zealand (8 for one)

January 2020: India scored 179 for five which the Kiwis matched. In the Super Over the Kiwis put a stiff target of 18 runs for the Indians. They need 10 of the last two balls and then came Rohit Sharma’s two sixes off Tim Southee to continue New Zealand’s woes in the Super Over.

