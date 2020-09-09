Jharsuguda: A COVID-19 warrior and sub-Inspector (SI) of Badamal police station Raj Kishore Samad succumbed to the deadly coronavirus infection Tuesday afternoon.

He died despite being given the best treatment at the local COVID hospital, police sources said.

Jharsuguda SP Rahul PR said: “Samad was honoured as a COVID-19 warrior by Jharsuguda district as well as police administration. His funeral rites were performed by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.”

Samad was a diabetic patient. The deceased police officer got infected with coronavirus August 17 while performing his duties for people of the district as well as maintaining law and order situation here, Jharsuguda district Collector Pradip Kumar Sahu informed.

Samad had been admitted to Jharsuguda COVID hospital and was provided with a ventilator as his condition deteriorated. He was being treated with plasma therapy. However, he lost the battle against COVID-19, the district police sources expressed.

PNN