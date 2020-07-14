Bhandaripokhari: Miscreants robbed a man of Rs 1.32 lakh he had kept in his bike. However, the incident happened due to the carelessness of the victim who has been identified as Umakanta Khatua. The robbing reportedly took place Monday in Bhandaripokhari block of Bhadrak district. Khatua lodged an FIR with the police, Monday night.

As per the complaint, Khatua, a resident of Guhalia village of Nirgundi panchayat, works as Swachh Bharat Yojana motivator. He had gone to the agriculture office in Bhandaripokhari block for some work. When he came out, he saw that his bike had been dirtied by bird droppings.

Khatua then went to a nearby shop to get some water for cleaning the bike. All this while, he was carrying the bag which contained the money. However, he hung the bag on the handle of the bike before cleaning the two-wheeler. He then went back to return the bottle unmindful of the fact that the money-laden bag was hanging on the handle.

When he returned, lo behold, the bag had disappeared. Khatua first tried to locate the thief, but did not manage to do so. Then he lodged an FIR.

Police investigation is on to nab the miscreants. Police are examining the CCTV footage in the locality.

