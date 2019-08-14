Bhandaripokhari: Even as heavy rains lashed various parts of the state Monday, Baitarani has started swelling in Bhandaripokhari area of Bhadrak Tuesday.

At Akhuapada, the floodwater in the river touched 16.60-metre point at 5 am, but it rose to 16.67 metre subsequently. Then, it continued to rise before reaching 16.86 metre.

The upper catchment area of the river recorded heavy rainfall Monday.

Akhuapada recorded 58.4 mm; Ananadapur 64.4 mm; Sompatana 27.2 mm; Keonjhar 43.2 mm; Thakurmunda 59.2 mm and Champua 26. 6 mm.

When the last reports came in, the water level reached 16.95 metre at 3 pm.

However, sources at Akhupada Flood cell said the situation does not augur possibility of flood.

PNN