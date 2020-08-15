Bhandaripokhari: With low pressure-induced rainfall continuing to lash Southern Odisha incessantly, the water level of Baitarani River has been on a rise since Saturday 9am. At 2pm, the flood water was flowing near danger mark at several places.

According to information shared by flood control cell at Akhuapada in Bhadrak, while the danger level of the river at Akhuapada anicut is 17.83 metre, the floodwater was flowing at 17.16 meter at Saturday 2pm.

The level of floodwater was 17.07 metre at 9am, 17.08 metre at 10am, 17.10 metre at 11am, 17.12 metre at 12pm, 17.14 metre at 1pm and 17.16 metre at 2pm. The water level keeps increasing for rainfall in the upstream areas. Upstream of the river recorded 208mm rainfall at Akhuapada, 103mm at Anandapur, 44.8mm at Keonjhar, 32.8mm at Sampatna, 7.0mm at Thakurmunda and 39.0mm rainfall at Champua.

According to a source at flood control cell, Akhuapada, the level of floodwater in the river by the evening can’t be predicted. It will only be known in the evening as it depends on the upstream rainfall.

