Bhubaneswar: Bakul Foundation, which is celebrating 15 years of ‘My Tree’ campaign, launched its most ambitious part – the ‘Twin Tree’ campaign – at Capital Hospital Monday. Elaborating the moot behind the Twin Tree campaign, Sasmita Behuria, HoD, Gynecology, said it is essentially a move by Bakul Foundation to gift plants to the parents of children born every day at the hospital. “The parents are expected to take care of both their children and the trees,” he added. Founder of Bakul, Sujit Mahapatra, said that the Twin Tree campaign is launched on Rakhi Purnima as it is the most befitting occasion to establish sibling relationship between a child and a tree.

Twenty-five mothers and their attendants were given away plants on the occasion by doctors at the hospital, led by Director, Sujata Mishra and Dedi Loku, the green superhero (Tree Man in the Kui language) who has been supporting the My Tree campaign of Bakul Foundation. The target of the campaign is to give away 10,000 twin trees for the 10,000 children who are born at the hospital annually. Dedi Loku said that when individuals are connected to trees, as it was ages ago, nature will be protected. “It will in turn protect us,” he said. “Bakul volunteers would follow up after 10 days, after 100 days and after a year to check on the health of the child and the tree,” he added.