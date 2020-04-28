Bahanaga: Balasore district administration Tuesday sealed 12 entry points to Bishnupur village under Bahanaga block as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

According to a source in the administration, the decision was taken after 16 people in the block tested positive for the virus. Bishnupur village has been declared as a containment zone.

Local police sealed the entry and exit points of the village in presence of sub-collector Nilu Mohapatra, BDO Raghunath Panigrahi and other government officials.

Balasore administration has made all necessary arrangements to sanitise the village. Health screenings of all villagers are underway by the health department officials.

The officers said that they have been keeping a close watch to ensure no outsider gets to enter into the village.

Notably, Balasore district’s total tally stands at 16 with five reports testing positive for COVID-19 Monday. Of the five patients, the last one is from Bahanaga block in the district. All the patients in the district have travel history to West Bengal.

PNN