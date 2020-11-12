Balasore: M Sudhakar, who has already carved a niche for himself as an ace choreographer in the Hindi film industry and has a Hollywood video in his kitty, has a Balasore link.

Sudhakar Majhi, son of Basant Majhi and late Karunakar Majhi of Kanchani Bag area near Sunhat in Balasore town is today’s M Sudhakar.

He has worked with a long list of actors and music directors. They include Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Ameesha Patel, Rajnish Duggal, Mika Singh, Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam, Anand Raj Anand, Bhumi Trivedi and the list goes on.

He has also performed at international stage shows of frontline music directors and singers. Sajid-Wajid, Sunidhi Chauhan, Abhijeet Sawant, Sukhwinder Singh and Mamata Sharma are to name a few.

During a chit chat with this correspondent, Sudhakar remembers his child hood days. “I have been a dancer since my childhood days. In those days, I used to perform at school, college and other functions. It was when I was doing my Plus II that I realized the potential as a dancer within me. Then I decided to hone my talent,” he wistfully reminisces.

After graduation, he left for Mumbai with an aim to be a choreographer in 1998.

A newbie in the Hindi film industry with no experience and no godfather, Sudhakar had to struggle hard during his initial years.

His hard work, strong determination and amiable behavior eventually paid dividends. He got opportunities to work with celebrities like Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam, Anand Raj Anand and of their ilk.

Describing his journey as a choreographer from a nondescript area to Mumbai as an attainment of his wish, Sudhakar says he has taught steps to many actors and actresses in Mumbai.

Besides working with music directors and singers as a choreographer, he also worked in films like Yeh Hai India, Gandhi Giri and Run Raja Run.

He claims in coming days he will be working in Hollywood.

Informing about this, Sudhakar says for the first time he had the opportunity to work as a director for Hollywood music video I Was Lost. The video was released in Vevo channel September 18.

“I have been invited by Hollywood’s music director Lino to direct his two music videos. Shooting for the video will start from December 6. It will be my life’s biggest achievement,” announces Sudhakar.

PNN