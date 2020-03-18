BALASORE: The district administration and the health department have taken a host of preventive measures against the spread of novel coronavirus. They have opened a 24-hour control room for disseminating information about corana-affected people and suspected cases while a rapid response team has been formed to deal with such cases.

Meanwhile, the health department has so far sent swab samples of 89 people of the district who had returned from abroad to laboratories.

This was stated by Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty at press meet. The health officials have detected 31 suspected cases of corona in Bhograi, a bordering area close of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the 14-day quarantine period of 58 people has been over while 31 are still under observation.

The administration has stepped up its public awareness campaigns in rural and urban areas by mobilising members of Gaon Kalyan Samitis, Anganwadi workers, ANMs and ASHASs. They are conducting house-to-house visits, and distributing leaflets and pamphlets.

The administration has directed medical officers to conduct sanitisation works through Gaon Kalyan Samitis and Ward Kalyan Samitis.

Nursing homes, private clinics have been sanitised twice.

People are advised not to visit shopping malls, crowded places, weddings, meetings, cinema halls or any gathering.