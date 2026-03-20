Balasore: Marathon runner Dambarudhar Chanda of Balasore has won a medal at a marathon in Gangtok, Sikkim, completing a 75-kilometre race in just over 11 hours at age 56. Chanda finished sixth in the race, clocking 11 hours, 10 minutes and 55 seconds, within the 12-hour limit set by organisers.

The event, held in snow-covered mountainous terrain, was considered highly challenging. He said he was the only participant from Odisha in the competition.

A resident of the Kuruda area, Chanda began running regularly about two years ago and started competing in marathons in August 2024.

Since then, he has participated in events across 24 states within a year and a half, winning several medals.

In September, he became the first Odia runner to win a medal in Ladakh, finishing second.

He has also received recognition and cash awards in multiple states, including West Bengal, Manipur and Jharkhand.

Chanda is scheduled to compete in marathons in Patna and Haryana over the next two weekends.

He aims to participate in events across all states and Union territories by 2026.

He also urged authorities to develop proper running tracks in Balasore, citing safety concerns.