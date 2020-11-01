Jagatsinghpur/Balasore: The Jagatsingpur and Balasore District Administrations have implemented tight security arrangements in the Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly constituencies with the bypolls less than 48 hours away.

Jagatsingpur district collector Saroj Mishra said, “Out of the 373 total polling booths, 155 have been identified as sensitive. Hence central security arrangements have been made for 62 of those booths. There will also be Election Commission observers in 40 booths. Webcasting will be done at 37 booths while CCTV cameras will be installed in the remainder.”

The polling staff has already started leaving for their booths Sunday with their equipment. All arrangements have been done at the booths with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Mishra said that the district administration will sanitise the booths on the day of the polling. Gloves will be provided to the electorate to stop further spread of COVID-19. Thermal screening of the voters has also been made at every booth, he informed.

On the other hand, Balasore district administration has also made all the necessary arrangements at the 346 polling booths.

“All the 346 booths have been divided into two groups. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the elections. The polling staff will be provided with a pair of gloves, mask and face shield. Thermal screening and sanitisation of the hands of the voters will be strictly implemented. All those who want to cast votes will have to wear masks,” informed Balasore District Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy.

PNN