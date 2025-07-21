Balasore: A mathematics teacher of a state-run high school in Odisha’s Balasore district was detained for allegedly sexually harassing a Class-IX student, police said Monday.

The headmaster of the high school was also detained for allegedly failing to act on the student’s complaint.

Both were picked up from their homes by personnel of the Raibania police station post Sunday midnight, following a complaint lodged by the girl’s family Saturday.

According to the complaint, the student was molested on multiple occasions by the mathematics teacher at the school in Charmar Gaon. She had informed the headmaster about the incidents, but no action was taken, the complaint stated.

“They were detained and are being questioned,” Inspector-in-charge Lopamudra Panda said.

