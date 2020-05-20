Balasore: A woman of Bhogarai block in Balasore district was killed Wednesday after an electric pole fell on her. The pole got uprooted due to the gale-force winds created by cyclone Amphan. Sources said, that the woman had stepped outside for some work when the tragedy occurred.

Officials informed that so far the district has received 19.4mm rainfall while the wind speed ranged from 100-110km.

The fishing community of Balasore has been hit badly. Many thatched and kuchha houses have been destroyed due to cyclone ‘Amphan’.

The district administration has evacuated 49,000 people from villages located close to the sea. These people have been kept at 400 cyclone shelter homes. More than 125 pregnant women have been shifted to several hospitals of the district as a safety measure.

PNN