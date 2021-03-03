Balasore: Some unidentified miscreants have allegedly held a youth of Balasore district captive at gun-point in Kolkata. They have been demanding a ransom of Rs 8 lakh from his family members.

The victim was identified as Tapas Mohanty of Keshpur area under Soro police limits in Balasore district. A video of the youth in captivity in Kolkata went viral on social media Wednesday.

According to sources, wife of the victim Sukanti received a video clip Tuesday, which was purportedly made by the miscreants. The youth was seen in the video with hands and legs tied to a wooden pole of a thatched house. A gun and an axe were seen lying near him.

Also read: 3 killed in Sambalpur road mishap as speeding truck hits 2 motorcycles

The miscreants have threatened Tapas of dire consequences if their demands are not met, Sukanti alleged.

The woman sent Rs 50,000 to the bank account of the miscreants out of fear. Later, she lodged an FIR with Soro police.

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. The investigation is still underway, a police official said.

Notably, Tapas was earlier working in a private firm in Bengaluru. He had recently returned to his native village after several months. The youth did not return to his workplace as he apprehended imposition of lockdown, owing to surge in COVID-19 infections.

Tapas received a phone call from the miscreants February 28, who on the pretext of offering him a good job asked him to visit Kolkata. After the youth reached the city, he was taken hostage.

PNN