Balasore: The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Balasore district went over the three-figure mark Friday, with 12 more persons contracting the disease. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Balasore district now stands at 102.

Among the 12 new cases, four are from Baliapal block, three each from Simulia and Bahanaga blocks and two from the Balasore municipality area. This was informed by the Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department.

Among them 12 infected, seven are West Bengal returnees. Two others are migrant workers from Surat while one is from Maharashtra.

One of the positive cases to emerge is a woman from Neliabag locality which lies within Balasore municipality. She is the wife of Balasore’s first positive COVID-19 case. The second one from the same municipality is a youth from Manikhamba locality. He had been in home quarantine after his return from Delhi.

The district administration has already started the process of shifting the infected persons to COVID-19 hospitals, it was learnt.

